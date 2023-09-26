US Stock Close Higher

Major US stock indexes closed higher on Monday as investors looked to economic data and Federal Reserve policymakers' remarks later in the week for clarity on the path for interest rates.

The S&P 500 gained 17.92 points, or 0.41%, to end at 4,337.98 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.86 points, or 0.45%, to 13,271.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.81 points, or 0.12%, to 34,003.65.

Investors are grappling with the rise in benchmark Treasury yields to 16-year highs after the Fed gave a hawkish longer-term rate outlook.

