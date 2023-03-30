Dangerous Storms, Tornadoes May Target US States

A seemingly relentless series of severe storms, likely with deadly tornadoes, are forecast to rip across parts of America’s Midwest and South over the next couple weeks, meteorologists said.The US National Weather Service said that about 17 million pe…

A seemingly relentless series of severe storms, likely with deadly tornadoes, are forecast to rip across parts of America's Midwest and South over the next couple weeks, meteorologists said.

The US National Weather Service said that about 17 million people live in the highest risk zone, and more than 66 million people overall should be on alert Friday.

The weather service is cautioning a large area of the country including parts of Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, West Virginia, Georgia and Kansas to be alert for intense thunderstorms, tornadoes and other damaging winds.

The current persistent pattern of storm ingredients reminds of the April 2011 tornado onslaught that killed 363 people in six US states. That was one of the largest, deadliest and most destructive tornado outbreaks in American history, the weather service said. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency