DB Investing Launches DB Pay — Where Fiat Meets Digital on a Single Powerful Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DB Investing today announced the official launch of DB Pay, a next-generation payments and digital asset platform designed to simplify how individuals and businesses transfer money across fiat and crypto ecosystems. DB Pay offers dedicated AED and USD IBAN accounts, transparent pricing, and a roadmap that includes crypto wallets and fiat-to-crypto exchange features—all within a single, streamlined platform.

DB Pay allows customers to receive, hold, and transfer funds efficiently with full transparency over fees and settlement. The platform supports real-world financial workflows—payroll, vendor payments, trading account funding, and cross-border transfers—operating 24/7.

“DB Pay was created to address a real problem we observe across the UAE and broader MENA region — fragmented financial infrastructure,” said Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Group.

A smarter way to manage AED and USD—locally and globally

DB Pay provides users with AED and USD IBANs for both personal and business accounts, enabling smooth local and international transactions. Customers can receive income, pay suppliers, and manage balances with ease. For businesses, DB Pay offers role-based access, maker-checker approvals, and scalable limits—suitable for freelancers, SMEs, fintech startups, and trading-focused firms.

Transparent pricing built for scale

DB Pay uses a clear, subscription-based pricing structure:

Individual Plan: USD 3 per month

USD 3 per month Business Plan: USD 25 per month, including SWIFT capabilities and higher transaction limits

USD 25 per month, including SWIFT capabilities and higher transaction limits Enterprise: Custom pricing for larger organisations

A publicly accessible fee schedule covers all charges, with no hidden fees.

Crypto access—integrated, phased, and practical

DB Pay’s crypto offering is being introduced gradually, featuring wallets with self-custody and managed custody options through regulated partners, plus an integrated fiat-to-crypto exchange. Users can convert between AED, USD, and supported digital assets, with settlement to IBAN accounts or approved crypto addresses.

DB Pay × DB Investing: one connected ecosystem

DB Pay integrates with DB Investing, enabling seamless fund transfers between payments and trading activities—ideal for active traders who value speed and operational clarity.

Built for the UAE and MENA

DB Pay’s launch aligns with the UAE’s push toward cashless payments and regulated digital-asset adoption. With AED and USD IBANs, multi-currency access, and a clear digital asset strategy, DB Pay is a practical solution for a region where financial flexibility is essential.

Compliance-led infrastructure

DB Pay operates via an intermediary model, connecting users to licensed and regulated partners for payments, custody, and exchange services. DB Pay is not a bank and does not offer interest-bearing accounts; service availability may vary by jurisdiction.

Get started

New users can sign up for DB Pay, activate their wallet, and may qualify to earn up to USD 50 in trading credit, subject to applicable terms.

Learn more or sign up at: dbpay.io

Media Contact: Karthik.a@dbinvesting.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9678401