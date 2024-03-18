Defense Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss means to consolidate bilateral relations

Tehran, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces and Minister of Defense, Major Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas, met his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, in Tehran, within the framework of consolidating and developing relations between the two friendly countries, especially in the military field. The two sides discussed issues of common interest and stressed the importance of continuous consultation, especially in light of the rapid regional developments and within the framework of the bilateral relations that bring together the two friendly countries and armies. Talks during the meeting stressed that the Zionist entity failed to achieve its aggressive goals in Gaza, stressing the need for the United Nations and the Security Council to bear their responsibilities towards the crimes of genocide committed against the Palestinian people. The two sides condemned the continuing Zionist attacks on Syrian territory, the destruction of infrastructure, and the targeting of civilia ns, which conclusively confirm the inability of the terrorist entity to undermine the axis of resistance and its attempt to export its crises and divert attention from its defeats. During his visit to Tehran, Major Gen. Abbas also met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and discussed with him prospects for cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them in a way that serves the interests of the two friendly peoples. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency