Demolition and destruction – 3 injured by occupation bullets in Nablus camp (video)

Nablus - Ma'an - Today, Saturday, 3 young men were injured by live bullets, during the Israeli occupation forces' storming of Balata camp, east of Nablus. Sources reported that 3 young men were injured by live bullets in the foot area, and others were injured by shrapnel in the head and chest, during the storming operation. The occupation forces withdrew from Balata camp after a military operation that lasted several hours, leaving 3 casualties and significant damage to shops and infrastructure as a result of the bulldozing operations. Source: Maan News Agency