Department of Meteorology Warns of Expected Thundery Rain

Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea. Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT with thundery rain. Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 9 km/3 km or less with thundery rain. Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, rising to 4 ft with thundery rain. Offshore, it will 1 - 3 ft, rising to 7 ft with thundery rain. Area High Tide Low Tide Max ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Messaid 06:00 - 19:01 00:13 - 12:53 31 Wakrah 05:00 - 16:24 11:59 - **:** 31 Doha 04:18 - 17:19 12:03 - **:** 32 Al Khor 04:14 - 16:55 11:59 - 23:23 32 Ruwais 05:25 - 17:50 12:01 - **:** 31 Dukhan 10:27 - 22:51 04:12 - 16:43 31 Abu Samra 10:05 - 22:24 03:45 - 17:02 34 Sunrise: 05:16 LT Sunset: 17:54 LT ----------------------- Source: Qatar News Agency