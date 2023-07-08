Department of Research at Ministry of Endowments Issues Qatari Calendar Book for Year 1445 AH

The Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs released the Qatari calendar book for the year 1445 AH in the meridian time of Doha City.Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies…

The Department of Islamic Research and Studies at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs released the Qatari calendar book for the year 1445 AH in the meridian time of Doha City.

Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Ghanem Al-Thani said the ministry has been issuing this calendar book since decades in every new Hijri year, in recognition of the importance of performing acts of worship in Muslims' life and keenness to perform the prescribed acts of worship on time without default or negligence.

He emphasized that the ministry has been working to promote the calendars' tasks through updating its message every year until it became a book that accompanies Muslims in their travel and stay to help them perform acts of worship and do good things, pointing out that the calendar is a guide that reminds Muslims of times to perform the prescribed acts of worship.

Source: Qatar News Agency