Turkish President: We’ve Adopted Balanced Stance in War between Russia and Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that his country adopted a fair and balanced stance in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"As Turkiye, we've adopted a fair and balanced stance in the war between Russia and Ukraine ... While strengthening our ties with Ukraine, we did not allow our relations with the Russian Federation to deteriorate," Erdogan said at a ceremony in the northeastern province of Bayburt.

He also noted that Ankara is working to curb the negative effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on itself.

Pointing to continued contacts with the leaders of both sides, Erdogan said: "Yesterday, we hosted President of Ukraine Zelenskyy in Istanbul. We already maintain close dialogue with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. In August, we're going to meet with Putin as well, I hope."

Source: Qatar News Agency