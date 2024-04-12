Determining the launch date for the activities of the Babylon International Festival for World Cultures and Arts

The Supreme Committee of the Babylon International Festival for World Cultures and Arts announced that Friday, April 19, will be the date for the launch of the festival's activities in its eleventh edition. The Head of the Supreme Committee, Ali Al-Shallah, said, 'The official opening ceremony will be held at the Babylonian Theater in the presence of an elite group of Iraqi, Arab, and foreign intellectuals, writers, artists, and musicians. The ceremony will also include several diverse cultural and literary events, as well as theatrical performances and critical sessions throughout the days of the festival.'/End Source: National Iraqi News Agency