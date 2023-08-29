Dollar Hits Nine-Month High Against Yen

The dollar edged up to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen on Monday but dipped against a basket of currencies.The dollar hit 146.685 Japanese yen, the highest since Nov. 9.The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, …

The dollar edged up to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen on Monday but dipped against a basket of currencies.

The dollar hit 146.685 Japanese yen, the highest since Nov. 9.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, was down 0.08 percent at 104.07, after hitting its highest since early June on Friday at 104.44.

On the other hand, the euro rose 0.11 percent in the latest trading to $ 1.0806, after hitting $ 1.07655 on Friday, its lowest level since June 13.

Source: Qatar News Agency