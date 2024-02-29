Dozens martyrs in ongoing Israeli aggression for 146th day on Gaza Strip

Dozens of Palestinians were martyred Thursday as the Israeli occupation forces bombed Gaza City and the Nuseirat and Bureij camps in the center of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for the 146th day of the ongoing aggression. Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces bombed the Nuseirat and Bureij camps with air and artillery, causing the martyrdom of 25 people, the majority of whom were children and women, and the injury of others, in addition to the presence of dozens of people missing under the rubble. The occupation forces also bombed Palestinians waiting for aid trucks near the Nabulsi Junction, west of Gaza City, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded. Meanwhile, the occupation artillery intensified its bombardment of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, where 5 Palestinians were martyred, in addition to the death of others who were unable to be reached by ambulance crews due to the intensity of the bombing by the occupation forces. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency