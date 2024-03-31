Dozens of martyrs and wounded in continued Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation has continued its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air for the 177th day in a row, targeting homes, displaced people and streets, in addition to committing bloody and horrific massacres against the Palestinians. Palestinian media said the occupation aircraft bombed a house in al-Maghazi camp, central Gaza Strip, killing three Palestinians and wounding others, while the occupation aircraft carried out several raids on southern areas of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip. At least eleven were also martyred in Israeli occupation bombing that targeted a group of Palestinians in Bani Sohaila town, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, while a woman and her child were martyred in artillery shelling by the occupation forces that targeted a house in al-Mawasi, Khan Yunis city. Meanwhile, the occupation navy bombed the coast of Rafah city, causing several casualties, while the occupation aircraft carried out violent raids on al-Nuseirat and al-Maghazi cam ps, central Gaza Strip. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

