President al-Assad congratulates Christian denominations that follow Western calendar on Easter

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad congratulated the Christian denominations that follow the Western calendar in Syria on the occasion of glorious Easter, wishing them and all Syrians health and peace. Secretary General of the Republic's Presidency, Mansour Azzam, conveyed congratulations of President al-Assad to Patriarch Youssef al-Absi, Patriarch of Antioch and All East of the Melkite Greek Catholics, Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Damascus, John Jihad Battah, Armenian Orthodox Bishop of Damascus Armash Nalbandian, Armenian Catholic Bishop of Damascus Jospeh Arnaouti, Pastor of the Evangelical Church of Damascus Rev. Boutros Zaou, Archbishop of the Maronite Church of Damascus Bishop Samir Nassar, and Father Malek Malous at the Chaldean Church in Damascus, and to all citizens of their honorable denominations . For their part, the heads of the Christian denominations thanked President al-Assad for this gesture, wishing him, his family and all Syrians health and welfare They implored God to protect Syria, its people, and leadership, expressing their full confidence in the ability of Syria and its people to overcome the impacts of the terrorist war. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency