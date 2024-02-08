Dozens of Palestinians martyred in Israeli aircraft shelling of Rafah and Deir al-Balah

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians were martyred at dawn on Thursday and dozens of others were injured as a result of the Israeli aircraft bombing of the cities of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip. Palestinian media reported that 14 Palestinians were martyred, mostly children, and dozens of others were injured in the bombing of two houses west of the city of Rafah, in addition to the martyrdom of two Palestinians and the wounding of 10 others in the shelling of the city of Deir al-Balah. The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced Wednesday evening that the Israeli occupation committed during the past 16 hours a massacre in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, killing 123 Palestinians and wounding 169 others, bringing the number of victims of the continuous aggression on the Strip for the 124th consecutive day to 27,708 martyrs and 67,147 wounded since the seventh of last October. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency