Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada Elected Chairman of Rosneft

Russian oil company "Rosneft" announced forming its board of directors under the chairmanship of HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, Qatar's former Minister of Energy and Industry.

The shareholders of Rosneft have elected a new Board of Directors consisting of 11 members including Faisal Al Suwaidi and Hamad Rashid Al Mohannadi, who represent Qatar Investment Authority.

HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Mohammed Bin Saleh Al Sada has an extensive experience in the energy sector and is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Doha University of Science and Technology.

His Excellency served as Qatar's Minister of State for Energy and Industry from 2007 through 2011, and as Qatar's Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Qatar Petroleum (now QatarEnergy) from 2011 through 2018. He also chaired the Boards of Directors and governing bodies of a number of the company's subsidiaries.

In 2016, Qatar Investment Authority acquired a 20 percent stake in the Russian company Rosneft.

Source: Qatar News Agency