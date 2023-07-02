QSL: Al Sadd Announces Spanish Santi Cazorla Departure Following Contract Expiry

Al Sadd announced on Sunday the departure of its Spanish footballer Santi Cazorla, due to the expiration of his contract, after three seasons of playing for Al Sadd.On its official Twitter account, the 18 time QNB Stars League title winner, thanked th…

Al Sadd announced on Sunday the departure of its Spanish footballer Santi Cazorla, due to the expiration of his contract, after three seasons of playing for Al Sadd.

On its official Twitter account, the 18 time QNB Stars League title winner, thanked the 38-year-old player, wishing him success in his next career.

Cazorla had joined Al Sadd in August 2020 coming from Spain's Viarreal, on a three-year contract, during which he achieved local titles and presented a distinguished performance.

