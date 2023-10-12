Education Minister receives FIS Bahrain delegation

Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Education Minister, received here today, in the presence of the French Ambassador to Bahrain, Éric Giraud-Telme, a delegation from the French International School of Bahrain (FIS Bahrain), led by Sébastien Gaillard, FIS Bahrain Principal.

The two sides reviewed FIS Bahrain’s plans to expand its facilities and programmes.

Dr. Juma commended the efforts exerted by FIS Bahrain since its establishment, affirming the Education Ministry’s support for everything aimed at ensuring the success of the school’s projects and future plans.

The Education Minister praised the ongoing fruitful Bahraini-French cooperation across various fields, particularly education.

Source: Bahrain News Agency