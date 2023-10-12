Foreign Minister affirms depth of Bahraini-Egyptian relations

Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Affairs Minister, today received Yasser Mohammed Ahmed Shaaban, the outgoing Egyptian Ambassador to Bahrain.

The minister affirmed the depth of the fraternal solid Bahraini-Egyptian relations, hailing the two countries’ cooperation and coordination vis-à-vis various issues.

He commended the efforts exerted by Ambassador Shaaban throughout his tenure to consolidate and develop bilateral relations and serve common interests, wishing him every success in his future assignments.

The ambassador voiced pride in the advanced level reached by the Bahraini-Egyptian ties. He expressed thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and all the kingdom’s officials for their support and cooperation, which, he said, contributed to the success of his diplomatic duties. He wished the kingdom further progress and prosperity.

