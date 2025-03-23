Egypt Calls on EU to Partake in Implementing Arab Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

Doha: Egypt called on the European Union (EU) to participate in the implementation of the Arab plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and to take part in the Gaza reconstruction conference to be held by Egypt. This came during a meeting in Cairo on Sunday between Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Ministry stated that the meeting covered the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern, including the situation in Gaza. Minister Abdel Aati stressed the need to solidify the ceasefire agreement and to work on containing the current Israeli escalation.

The two sides also exchanged views on the developments in the Horn of Africa, Red Sea security, and Egypt’s water security.