Katara Inaugurates Friends of Qatar and Cuba Mural in New Location

Doha: Katara inaugurated the mural Friends of Cuba and Qatar in the presence of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba in Doha, Jose Enrique Rodriguez. Repainted in its new location behind the Qatari Al Gannas Society building, the mural promotes cultural and artistic exchange between the State of Qatar and the Latin nation. It also continues the creative journey embraced by Katara as a forum for arts and cultures from around the world.

According to Qatar News Agency, Katara General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti emphasized the importance of the mural in highlighting cultural dialogue between peoples, noting that Katara continues to support the arts and initiatives that contribute to promoting the values of understanding and rapprochement among cultures.

For his part, HE Rodriguez expressed his thanks and appreciation to Katara for hosting this distinguished artwork, which reflects mutual cooperation in the cultural and artistic fields. The mural, painted by Cuban artist Michel Lopez, depicts a Qa

tari child and another Cuban with a football between them. It was first created to celebrate Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and the spirit of friendship that unites the Qatari and Cuban peoples.

This initiative comes as part of Katara Cultural Village Foundation’s ongoing efforts to promote visual arts in the public space and provide rich cultural experiences for visitors from around the world.