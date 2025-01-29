Egyptian Cultural Week Opens in Doha

Doha: HE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HE Minister of Culture of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hanno, inaugurated the Egyptian Cultural Week in the State of Qatar at the permanent headquarters of Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal. Held as a part of efforts to bolster cultural cooperation between Qatar and Egypt, this vibrant event features a plethora of activities showcasing Egypt’s rich cultural heritage and will continue until January 31.

According to Qatar News Agency, the event is organized in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and is attended by a distinguished delegation, including Egyptian artists, artisans, and specialists in arts and heritage. During the event, Dr. Hanno expressed that the Egyptian Cultural Week in Doha embodies cultural integration between Egypt and Qatar. It highlights the rich Egyptian culture and emphasizes the spirit of cooperation between the two nations, reflecting Egyptian authenticity within a cultural exchange framework.

Dr. Hanno praised the Qatari public’s enthusiasm for participating in the event and emphasized the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two countries. He highlighted his commitment to presenting the diverse aspects of Egyptian culture to create harmony among the activities. The program includes traditional Egyptian crafts, innovative artistic creations, interactive engagements, and events showcasing Egyptian heritage with a modern viewpoint.

The Egyptian Cultural Week serves as a message of love and peace, aiming to enhance cooperation among Arab cultures. Dr. Hanno emphasized that cultural exchange among Arab nations serves as a crucial bridge for strengthening shared human values. He expressed his hope that this event would pave the way for further cultural collaboration and integration between Egypt and Qatar.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi, Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture, noted that the event is part of the ministry’s annual cultural programs with friendly nations to strengthen cultural ties. He highlighted the diversity of Egyptian handicrafts, fashion, visual arts, musical arts, and performing arts. Cultural weeks, he said, are a concept overseen by the Ministry of Culture, focusing on cultural diplomacy to foster closer ties with cultures that align with Qatari culture.

Egyptian actor Hussein Fahmy, a notable attendee, spoke to QNA about the role of arts in enhancing communication among nations, especially among Arab countries sharing a common culture. Fahmy pointed out the shared cultural elements between Egypt and Qatar, which signify the depth of their bilateral relations. He praised the efforts of curators in maintaining these cultural channels to promote understanding among people.

The inaugural day’s events included shadow puppet and Tanoura dance performances and a concert by the National Arab Music Ensemble featuring artist Mohamed Tharwat. The following day’s program features the Cairo Puppet Theatre’s premiere of “Al-Layla Al-Kabira,” a musical performance by the National Ensemble with vocalist Mahmoud Tohami, a classic film screening, and children’s contests.

The event aims to help the Qatari public appreciate Egypt’s diverse cultures and foster intercultural dialogue. It encourages cultural and artistic exchange among innovators globally, showcases both domestic and international cultural legacies, and supports talent in cultural fields. The event also provides a rich cultural experience by offering interaction with Egyptian heritage through daily art and theatrical performances and exhibitions of visual arts and traditional crafts.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture, HE Ambassador of Egypt to Qatar Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny, ambassadors accredited to Qatar, and a large audience of Qataris and members of the Egyptian community.