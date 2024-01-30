Entertainmint Debuts Distro Arm – and New Fandom-Based Talk Show – with “Beverages with Bevin” on Tubi!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Producer, actor, and media host Victoria Cheri Bennett, recently seen on ViceTV show 'Icons Unearthed,' has released her own talk show, Beverages with Bevin through a distribution partnership with Entertainmint. As the newest addition to the fandom talk show space, Bennett, otherwise known as "Bevin" from Award Winning SAG Web Series 'ADULTish,' sits down with popular voices across the comic con community for a nice spot of tea or a good stiff one to bring listeners the inside scoop on achieving maximum geek XP.

In its first season, Bevin chats with over 50 guests, including The Nacelle Company's CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, Comic legends Chris Claremont and Jeph Loeb, Funko's Dave Bere, Mondo's Peter Santa-Maria and Hector Arce, Popular YouTube hosts Gregory Alba of Reel Rejects and Ryan Arey of ScreenCrush, Lucasfilm Illustrator Joe Corroney, Loungefly's Derrick Baca and Liz Desilva, Ultraman's Jeff Gomez, Gfuel's Jennifer Uchin, Marvel host Angélique Roché and Langston Belton plus esteemed writers in the community such as Paul Jenkins, Sam Maggs, Delilah S. Dawson, Heather Antos, Ozark's Kevin L. Johnson, Chasing Chasing Amy Director Sav Rodgers, Comic Book Men's Ming Chen and more!

Created for both the casual gamer and the ultimate geek, the show pairs its guests with their drink of choice, inspiring more of a casual fireside chat than a red-carpet interview. Think Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee meets The Graham Norton Show.

"For years, I would grab a beverage with people once the cameras stopped rolling in the press rooms and noted how candid they became when you slide a beverage in front of them. It's very entertaining," remarks creator Victoria Cheri Bennett. "So this show is about highlighting the person over the product they represent at the cons. I simply ask guests to meet for a drink, and cameras happen to be rolling while we chat."

"I've had beverages all around the world, in the best cocktail dens and in the worst dive bars and everything in between. None of those experiences compared to having beverages with Bevin. It's going to be pretty tough to top double-fisting VooDoo Ranger Beers on a pirate ship during San Diego Comic-Con." - Ming Chen - AMC's Comic Book Men

"Beverages with Bevin was a welcome (and delicious) oasis during Comic Con and was just like hanging out with a friend I've known forever while talking about all my favorite things-- but with my favorite cocktail!" - Delilah S. Dawson, NYT bestselling author - Star Wars PHASMA & BLACK SPIRE.

"If you're a fan of comics, toys, films, TV or anything genre, then you need to be watching Bevin for the smartest, on point, and funniest interviews and opinions!" - Jeph Loeb, famed comic book writer and former head of Marvel TV.

Beverages with Bevin is executive-produced by Victoria Cheri Bennett, Krystofer Maison, and Chris Rogus. The collaborative storytelling and distribution platform Entertainmint is the show's distributor. Entertainmint set the premiere on Tubi, the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S. The show's sponsors include Voodoo Ranger and What's Your Passion Jewelry. Voodoo Ranger is an innovative, hop-forward, and occasionally hazy IPA that's the official beer of Beverages with Bevin, season one. Voodoo Ranger provided the show's guests with refreshing beverages and hosted the show on their 18th Century Pirate Ship Activation at Comic-Con International. Another proud sponsor of our show is What's Your Passion Jewelry. The company is a fandom fashion brand that capitalizes on the chic in Geek Chic, offering collectible pins, ornaments, challenge coins, and jewelry for pop culture and comic fandoms.

About Victoria Cheri Bennett:

Victoria Cheri Bennett is a Producer, Actor, and media host who has recently been seen talking about Star Wars and Marvel on the ViceTV show 'Icons Unearthed' and chatting about toys on the Nacelle Company's Amazon podcast, 'A Toy Store Near You.' You'll find her exercising her pipes and geeking out about men in capes in the Award Winning SAG Web Series 'ADULTish.' Her character from ADULTish, "Bevin," has been one of the leading reporters for Den of Geek. She has also podcasted with Ming Chen & Mike Zapcic from AMC's 'Comic Book Men' and at Electric Entertainment for a Star Wars podcast, Rebel and the Rogue. Victoria works with Jeff Gomez's company, Starlight Runner, in development in the fandom space and is also a guest writer and host on the reputable YouTube channel ScreenCrush.

