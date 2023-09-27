Estonian PM Calls on NATO to Increase Defense Spending

Estonia urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to follow suit the Baltic states and significantly increase their defense spending.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that her country will increase the defense spending item in the coming year's budget, to reach 3.2 percent of Estonia's gross domestic product.

On the sidelines of the Annual Baltic Conference on Defense held in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, Kallas said that this is a call she makes at the NATO level.

The Estonian Prime Minister referred back to 1988, when all NATO members spent more than 1 percent of their GDP on defense due to what they considered as a serious threat, adding that today the situation is even more dangerous than during the Cold War, because war is back in Europe.

Following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, several NATO countries have been calling for an increase in defense spending.

Source: Qatar News Agency