European Stocks Close Higher

European stock closed higher on Monday at the end of trading, boosted by the technology sector and China-exposed industrials on Beijing's measures to aid its ailing stock market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.9 percent higher, with technology stocks (.SX8P) leading the gains with a 1.7 percent advance, tracking early gains in Wall Street's mega-cap stocks.

Euro zone banks (.SX7E) added 1.6 percent, and China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH (LVMH.PA), Kering (PRTP.PA), and Hermes (HRMS.PA) added over 1 percent each.

China-linked automakers (.SXAP) and industrials (.SXNP) added 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, after the country's finance ministry halved the stamp duty on stock trades to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence.

Among other major sectors, healthcare (.SXDP) gained 0.6 percent, boosted by a 1.2 percent gain in Denmark's Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO).

Source: Qatar News Agency