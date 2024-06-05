Platform offers agents improved networking and business connections on a worldwide scale

eXp Realty Enhances International Connections with Global Agent Referral Platform BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the largest real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce the launch of its Global Agent Referral Platform, designed to simplify and accelerate the real estate referral process. This innovative tool empowers its agents worldwide to effortlessly connect and collaborate, contributing to a robust and interconnected global marketplace

With a user-friendly platform and seamless search functionality, eXp’s Global Agent Referral Platform streamlines the entire process, reducing referral times to a matter of seconds. eXp Realty agents can complete a simple form, select a preferred referral partner from anywhere in the world, and electronically sign the agreement — all within one centralized location.

“At eXp, we understand that potential buyers are just as easily found in a seller’s hometown as they are in another country,” said Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty. “With the launch of the Global Agent Referral Network, we are leveraging the depth and power of our worldwide network of more than 85,000 agents across 24 countries and revolutionizing how agents connect and collaborate, paving the way for smoother transactions and enhanced client experiences. We remain focused on building industry-leading resources by providing agents unparalleled access to advanced tools for expanding their businesses globally.”

The introduction of the Global Agent Referral Platform underscores eXp Realty’s commitment to fostering global innovation and growth. This cutting-edge tool not only enhances the efficiency of referral processes but also opens new avenues for agents to expand their reach and tap into international markets. By fostering a more interconnected global network, eXp Realty is setting a new standard in the real estate industry, ensuring that its agents are well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of clients around the world.

In addition to its technological advancements, eXp Realty continues to prioritize agent education and support. The company regularly offers training sessions and resources to help agents maximize the potential of the Global Agent Referral Platform. This holistic approach ensures that eXp agents are not only connected but also proficient in using the latest tools to deliver exceptional service to their clients.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations related to referral and incentive programs. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@ expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 2b31bbaa-2484-45bf-9ee3- ff8483784355

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9148732