FIFA World Cup and Asia Qualifiers… Draw puts Syria national team in Group B

Joint qualifiers draw for Asia Cup 2027 and world Cup 2026 put Syria national Football Team in group B along with Japan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the winner from Myanmar/Macao match.

The draw was held at the AFC HQ in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

In the first leg of the qualifiers, The Syrian team will face DPRK national team on November 16th of the current year, then with Japan on November 21st and the third match with the winner from Macau and Myanmar match on March 21st, 2024.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency