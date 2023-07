The National Earthquake Center(NEC) announced two aftershocks over the past 24 hours.The center said the 1st aftershock was recorded in Liwa Iskenderun, 65 km northwest of Idleb with a magnitude 1.9, while the 2nd one was observed in Turkey with a magn…

The National Earthquake Center(NEC) announced two aftershocks over the past 24 hours.

The center said the 1st aftershock was recorded in Liwa Iskenderun, 65 km northwest of Idleb with a magnitude 1.9, while the 2nd one was observed in Turkey with a magnitude 2.9.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency