Finance and National Economy Minister meets eighth intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program

Manama, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister met with the eighth intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program.

The minister emphasised that Bahrain's future is built by national competencies, emphasising the importance of investing in the people as the true wealth, in order to reach more achievements.

Investing in Bahraini youth will achieve the goals of the comprehensive development process under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, Shaikh Salman said.

The Prime Minister's Fellowship Programme significantly enhances the skills of its members, enabling them to develop and implement government policies and programs, ultimately leading to increased efficiency and success in government work, he added.

He praised the efforts of the eighth intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program, highlighting their high sense of responsibility, and dedication to work.

The eighth batch expressed gratitude to the minister for his support, highlighting the importance of giving more to achieve desired aspirations and goals.

Source: Bahrain News Agency