Football: Chelsea Sign Disasi from Monaco

Chelsea has officially signed French defender Axel Disasi from Monaco for the upcoming 2023/2024 football season. The six-season deal aims to strengthen the team’s defense and prepare them for the new season.The signing of Disasi comes as a response to…

Chelsea has officially signed French defender Axel Disasi from Monaco for the upcoming 2023/2024 football season. The six-season deal aims to strengthen the team's defense and prepare them for the new season.

The signing of Disasi comes as a response to the absence of injured defender Wesley Fofana, as confirmed by Chelsea's coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Disasi was recently part of the French national team, selected by manager Didier Deschamps, for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. Although France made it to the final, they were defeated by Argentina.

In the previous Premier League season, Chelsea finished in the 12th position with 44 points. The addition of Disasi is expected to enhance the team's defensive capabilities and boost their performance in the upcoming season.

Source: Qatar News Agency