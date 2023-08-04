Google Launches New Tools to Remove Unwanted Online Personal Images

Google is launching new privacy tools to allow users to have more control over unwanted personal images online and ensure explicit or graphic photos do not appear easily in search results.The update means that even if an individual created and uploaded…

The update means that even if an individual created and uploaded explicit content to a website, and no longer wishes for it to be available on search, they will be able to request to remove it from Google search.

The policy also applies to websites containing personal information.

Google will also roll out a new dashboard, only available in the US in English initially, that will let users know search results that display their contact information. Users can then quickly request the removal of these results from Google.

The tool will also send a notification when new results with a users information appears in new search results by other users.

A new blurring setting in SafeSearch will also be implemented as the default on Google search for users who do not already have SafeSearch filtering on.

Source: Qatar News Agency