Foreign Ministry: Israeli repeated attacks on Syria reflect persistent approach of killing

Damascus: Foreign and Expatriates Ministry denounced the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and affirmed that they reflect an inherent tendency of the Zionist leaders to follow approach of killing and destruction that they practice relentlessly with the goal of killing thousands of Palestinians. The Israeli occupation authorities again defy the world public opinion, UN resolutions and the calls of most members of the Security Council not to expand the existing aggression against the Palestinian people by launching two new air attacks on Syrian territory, the ministry addressed two letters to the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Security Council on Friday. 'The new aggressions against Syrian territory and the ongoing threats against Lebanon and other Arab countries in the region reveal the true goals of the Zionist entity, which seeks to expand in the region at the expense of Arab rights in Palestine and other occupied territories', the Foreign Ministry stated. Syria updated the Security Co uncil on the Zionist attacks with the sole purpose of alerting the international community of the consequences of the continued Israeli attacks, the ministry clarified. Syria once again called on the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in the implementation of what is stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations and international humanitarian law, the ministry said. 'The Security Council and the countries that cover Israeli aggression must learn from the experiences of the people when they make their decisions to defend their sovereignty, their rights and the lives of their citizens,' the Ministry concluded. During the last 24 hours, the Israeli enemy carried out two air attacks against some points in the southern region and the vicinity of Damascus. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency