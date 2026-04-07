Fortrea Unveils Fortrea Intelligent Technology™ to Help Sponsors and Sites Run Smarter, More Integrated Trials

AI-enhanced suite of solutions features new and improved technology to empower efficiency, confidence and quality

Highlights:

Designed to transform clinical trial operations for sponsors, sites and study teams

Persona driven, AI-powered solutions automate workflows and streamline oversight to help improve trial speed, predictability and quality

Builds on Fortrea’s flagship platform Xcellerate® to deliver near-real-time, role-based insights

DURHAM, N.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), today unveiled Fortrea Intelligent Technology (FIT), a suite of innovative technology solutions designed to transform clinical trial operations.

By integrating persona-driven, AI-powered solutions that automate workflows, streamline oversight and elevate productivity, FIT helps enable sponsors, investigator sites and Fortrea project teams to deliver trials faster, with greater predictability, agility and quality.

An Innovative, Intelligent Suite of Clinical Solutions

FIT encompasses major enhancements to familiar Fortrea offerings, including the award-winning Xcellerate® platform, along with newly launched solutions designed to integrate all processes within the trial ecosystem.

The suite boasts applications for biopharma and biotech customers across clinical pharmacology, clinical development and medical device development, and it can be deployed in both full service and functional service models, with select components available as software-as-a service (SaaS).

FIT solutions are arranged into three pillars:

Lifecycle : Deliver Trials Faster with Confidence

Solutions that help sponsors and sites progress clinical trials throughout each step of the clinical development journey. They help accelerate clinical trials by automating key steps, from pre-award to final eTMF.

Solutions that help sponsors and sites progress clinical trials throughout each step of the clinical development journey. They help accelerate clinical trials by automating key steps, from pre-award to final eTMF. Foresight : Turn Data into Actionable Insights

Solutions that transform data into foresight, helping enable faster decision-making and proactive risk mitigation. They provide clarity, trend analysis and risk mitigation through intuitive dashboards that empower confident, near-real-time decisions and simplified oversight.

Solutions that transform data into foresight, helping enable faster decision-making and proactive risk mitigation. They provide clarity, trend analysis and risk mitigation through intuitive dashboards that empower confident, near-real-time decisions and simplified oversight. Companion: Empowering Study Teams to Work Smarter

Persona-driven, AI-powered solutions that support more productive and efficient clinical trial operations. They help streamline study delivery, help boost productivity and enable collaboration.

“We are at a remarkable moment in time, where the evolution of clinical trials is converging with unprecedented advancements in technology. Fortrea Intelligent Technology sits at this nexus,” said Chief Information Officer Alejandro Martinez Galindo. “Built on decades of industry experience and direct sponsor and investigator site input, FIT delivers human-centered solutions that enable sponsors and sites to conduct trials more efficiently, with greater confidence and lower risk.”

Xcellerate® Anchors the Intelligent Suite

Xcellerate®, Fortrea’s platform for Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM), Central Monitoring and Oversight, is the foundation of the FIT offering.

Recent enhancements deliver a modern, intuitive experience that integrates data across the trial ecosystem to provide near-real-time, role-based insights. With embedded AI and machine learning, Xcellerate® can analyze complex patterns, generate predictive signals and initiate automated workflows, reducing manual effort and enabling teams to focus on the critical human judgment required for successful clinical research.

“We expect these Xcellerate® enhancements and the broader FIT platform will be game changers for our study teams and our clients,” said Chief Operating Officer and President, Clinical Development Mark Morais. “Incorporating the responsible and ethical use of AI, these technologies enable a stronger research ecosystem and the ability to respond more quickly to what the data are telling us—all of which can make the difference in getting life-changing treatments to patients faster and more efficiently.”

Fortrea continues to expand the Fortrea Intelligent Technology portfolio, with additional solutions planned for future release.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team, operating across approximately 100 countries, is scaled to deliver focused, agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Bluesky.

Fortrea Contacts:

Jennifer Minx (Media) – 919-410-4195, media@fortrea.com

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, Tracy.Krumme@fortrea.com

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