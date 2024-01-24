Fragrance Creators Statement on EPA’s Testimony During Today’s Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / In response to today's Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee Hearing, titled "Oversight of Toxic Substances Control Act Amendments Implementation," Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators), shared the following:









We are encouraged by the testimony of Dr. Michal Freedhoff, Ph.D., Assistant Administrator at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, related to the agency's commitment towards the approval of newer, greener fragrance chemistries.

Fragrance Creators has represented the fragrance industry in advancing this effort, including providing EPA with access to current data, key industry experts, and solutions-oriented insights. Our key focus remains supporting the agency's development of a fragrance sector-specific approach that supports a diverse array of innovative companies-small and large businesses alike-to bring more sustainable fragrances to market.

We are pleased to see Congress working closely with the EPA to oversee implementation of TSCA amendments and look forward to continuing to work with all branches of government as we advocate for regulations that support sustainable innovation, high quality jobs, and more.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance-www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org-for people, perfume, and the planet.

