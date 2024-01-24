Black Book’s ‘2024 State of Global Healthcare Technology’ Research Reveals Adoption Trends, Market Dynamics and Top-Rated Vendors Across 58 Countries

In total, 109 electronic medical record and healthcare information technology vendors were graded on meeting buyer expectations, achieving ROI, solving country-specific connectivity issues and accomplishing patient data improvement goals.

Black Book's European office coordinated this year's sweeping survey process of 12 regions of the world, resulting in nearly 19,000 qualified responses from current HIT customers. Responses provide insight into 18 comprehensive key performance indicators evidencing progress and outcomes on technology effectiveness and usability in their respective countries of operations.

The extensive 655-page Black Book research report is available at no charge to constituents by registering at the research firm's website. Extensive data points from user-revealed findings are detailed within the country profiles as well as trends and projections.

Polling was conducted from Q4 2022 through Q1 2024 and includes in particular the qualitative satisfaction data from system users in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, Ukraine, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Norway, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, South Korea, England, Ireland, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Turkey.

Two key points regarding the status of global electronic health records:

Interoperability Challenges: Ninety-six percent of the aggregated respondents insist that connectivity and integrations remain a significant challenge globally. Even within countries with established EHR systems, ensuring seamless data exchange between different systems and healthcare organizations was an ongoing and largely untackled issue. Standardization efforts, such as the development of health data exchange standards, were under way to address interoperability challenges. International organizations and standards bodies worked to create frameworks for the exchange of health information.

Resource Constraints: Most developing countries face resource constraints in implementing comprehensive EHR systems. Factors such as infrastructure, funding, and technical expertise played a role in the slower adoption of electronic health records in over half the countries surveyed. Also noted, the cost of implementing and maintaining American EHR systems is a barrier in many regions, especially in countries with limited healthcare budgets, and this affects the affordability and sustainability of using these systems on a broader scale.

"We've seen American EHR vendors forming partnerships with healthcare providers, governments, and organizations in foreign countries to implement EHR solutions but these collaborations that involved adapting EHR systems to meet the specific needs and regulatory requirements of the local healthcare environment have met with very limited success," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book.

"EHR systems often need to be culturally and linguistically sensitive to be effective and American EHR systems are rarely tailored to local languages, cultural practices or healthcare norms, which can impact their usability and acceptance," said Brown. "Healthcare workflows and practices can vary significantly from one country to another and American EHR systems require extensive customization to accommodate the specific needs and workflows of healthcare providers in other parts of the world."

According to Black Book's sweeping research, the most advanced EHR systems outside the U.S. include:

Denmark: Denmark has been praised for its comprehensive and integrated electronic health record system. The system allows healthcare professionals to access patient information seamlessly, and Denmark has a long history of investing in healthcare IT.

Estonia: Estonia is known for its advanced e-Government initiatives, including a national electronic health record system. Patients in Estonia have access to their digital health records, and the country has made significant strides in digitalizing healthcare services.

Singapore: Singapore has implemented a national electronic health record system called "National Electronic Health Record" (NEHR). It aims to provide a comprehensive view of patient health information across different healthcare providers for improved care coordination.

Sweden: Sweden has made substantial investments in digital health infrastructure, and it has a well-integrated electronic health record system. Patients in Sweden can access their health information, and there is a focus on interoperability among healthcare providers.

The Netherlands: The Netherlands has been working on enhancing its electronic health record systems to improve interoperability. Efforts have been made to standardize health data, and patients have access to their electronic health records.

Survey respondents rating their usability and outcomes from vendors include both public health and private providers, clinical staff, administrators, IT directors, financial managers, operations personnel, and physicians who ranked vendors as the leaders in client satisfaction on 18 EHR-focused qualitative key performance indicators in their respective regions. In total, 18,793 validated healthcare IT users from around the world participated in the scoring of their customer experience and satisfaction with EHR vendors in the extensive 14-month polling period.

The top-rated EHR vendors for 2024 by region and country are:

NORTH AMERICA

CANADA

1. ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH (HARRIS)

2. ORACLE HEALTH (CERNER)

3. EPIC SYSTEMS

MEXICO

1. HARMONI MD MEDWAVE

2. MV SOUL, NTT DATA

3. DEDALUS DXC TECHNOLOGY

CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICA

BRAZIL

1. PHILIPS TASY

2. PIXEON SMARTHEALTH

3. DEDALUS MEDVIEW (AGFA)

CENTRAL AMERICA & SOUTH AMERICA (SPANISH-SPEAKING COUNTRIES)

CHILE, ARGENTINA, COLOMBIA, BOLIVIA, ECUADOR, PERU, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

1. INTERSYSTEMS TRAKCARE

2. EVERIS, NTT DATA

3. DXC TECHNOLOGY

CENTRAL EUROPE

GERMANY, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA

1. COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

2. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

3. DEDALUS

ITALY

1. COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

2. DEDALUS

3. ENGINEERING INGEGERIA

FRANCE

1. DEDALUS DXL

2. DEDALUS ORBIS

3. ORACLE HEALTH

EASTERN EUROPE

POLAND, UKRAINE, CZECH REPUBLIC, SLOVAKIA, HUNGARY

1. ASSECO GROUP

2. COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

3. NEXUS

NORTHERN EUROPE, NORDICS & BENELUX

BELGIUM, LUXEMBOURG, DENMARK, FINLAND, NETHERLANDS, NORWAY, SWEDEN, ICELAND

1. TIETO

2. CHIPSOFT

3. VIVUS JIVEX

AFRICA

KENYA, SOUTH AFRICA, UGANDA, NIGERIA, GHANA, RWANDA

1. DXC TECHNOLOGY

2. ORACLE CERNER

3. DEDALUS

OCEANIA

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

1. ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH (HARRIS)

2. ORACLE HEALTH

3. INTERSYSTEMS

ASIA

MIDDLE EAST: ISRAEL, UAE, SAUDI ARABIA, QATAR, KUWAIT

1. ORACLE HEALTH

2. NAPIER

3. ADAPTIVE TECH SOFT CAREWARE

INDIA

1. NAPIER HEALTHCARE

2. DOC ENGAGE

3. MD SYNERGY

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA, THAILAND, PHILIPPINES, INDONESIA

1. HEALTH INSIGHTS

2. ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH

3. INTERSYSTEMS

CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN

1. NEUSOFT MEDICAL

2. ISTONESOFT

3. ORACLE HEALTH

SOUTH KOREA

1. BESTCARE EZCARETECH

2. INTERSYSTEMS

3. IQVIA ARCUS AIR HIS

JAPAN

1. NTT DOCOMO

2. IQVIA ARCUS AIR HIS

3. NEC MEGAOAK ASSIST

UNITED KINGDOM

GREAT BRITAIN, SCOTLAND, IRELAND, WALES

1. ALTERA DIGITAL HEALTH (HARRIS)

2. ORACLE HEALTH

3. DXC TECHNOLOGY

