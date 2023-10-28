Germany Deploys Over 1000 Soldiers to Middle East

Berlin, The German military, the Bundeswehr, has deployed more than 1,000 soldiers to the Middle East to help with a possible evacuation of German citizens as tensions threaten to escalate.

Security source told the German News Agency (DPA) that the majority of soldiers were in Cyprus on standby and ready for immediate deployment if necessary, pointing out that it is not possible to predict how the conflict will develop.

There are international and regional fears about the possibility of expanding the scope of the Israeli war that has been ongoing for three weeks in the Gaza Strip.

The German Ministry of Defense announced early last week that it would enhance its response capacity in the region with the aim of increasing the command, control and planning capabilities of the army regarding the evacuation option.

For the 22nd day in a row, the intense and unprecedented Israeli bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip continues, leaving more than seven thousand martyrs and thousands wounded, amid a complete cut off of communications and the Internet, as well as food, water, electricity, and fuel supplies.

Source: Qatar News Agency