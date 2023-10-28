US President Meets Chinas Foreign Minister

Washington, US President Joe Biden met Friday with Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The White House said in a statement that Biden emphasized, during the meeting, that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication, as well as working together to address global challenges.

The statement added that the discussions between the two sides addressed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also met with his Chinese counterpart and discussed a number of issues.

Source: Qatar News Agency