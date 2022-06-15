GLOBAL CASH ECOSYSTEM OPTIMIZATION COMPANY SESAMI ANNOUNCES THREE STRATEGIC EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Sesami continues to build its world-class leadership team as it expands its business globally

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sesami Cash Management Technologies (“Sesami”), a global cash ecosystem integrator and technology company, is pleased to announce three strategic appointments to its global leadership team. Retail industry veteran Michael Ross takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer, brand expert Nicolas Van Erum joins as Chief Marketing Officer, and cash management software and industry veteran Soji Skariah will become Managing Director and Global Head of Software.

Today’s announcement builds on Sesami’s recent acquisition of Dallas-based Tidel and Sweden-based Gunnebo Group’s cash management business, following which Darren Taylor, CEO of Tidel, was appointed as Sesami’s President, COO, and Global Head of Intelligent Devices, and Christian Weisser, President of Gunnebo Cash Management, was named Sesami’s Managing Director and Global Head of Managed Services. The acquisition of Tidel and Gunnebo Group’s cash management business brought on over 800 software, cash automation and product specialists to Sesami, cutting-edge software and an unrivalled portfolio of intelligent devices to serve financial institutions and consumer businesses globally.

“This highly skilled team of experienced professionals will be instrumental in transforming the global cash ecosystem, which is ripe for disruption,” said Stéphane Gonthier, Chief Executive Officer of Sesami. “The creativity, know-how and depth of expertise Michael, Nicolas and Soji bring to Sesami will no doubt enable us to achieve our ambitious goals to offer a tech-enabled end-to-end solution to financial institutions and consumer businesses globally through Sesami’s open, integrated and fully customizable service delivery model,” he added.

Michael Ross, Chief Financial Officer, Sesami

Michael is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial and corporate functions and for putting in place business processes that reflect the level of sophistication and performance Sesami brings to clients worldwide. Prior to joining Sesami, Michael was Chief Financial Officer of Dollarama for over a decade, one of Canada’s leading and fastest-growing value retailers and part of the TSX-60 index. Prior to that, Michael was CFO of Sanimax Industries, a rendering services company, and spent over 20 years in senior financial roles in the telecom and the media.

Nicolas Van Erum, Chief Marketing Officer, Sesami

Nico is responsible for the creation and deployment of the Sesami brand as an internationally recognized industry leader. He also oversees Sesami’s brand strategy and the implementation of a borderless corporate culture. A brand builder, entrepreneur, and seasoned agency executive, Nico has spent the past 25 years working at some of the world’s top creative agencies, including as Founder and Managing Partner of Sid Lee Los Angeles for a decade. It is by working closely with global powerhouses such as Adidas, Apple, Cirque du Soleil, FIS, Netflix, Samsung, and Visa, that Nico nourished his creativity and high-performance mindset, while mastering the art of integrated strategic thinking.

Soji Skariah, Managing Director and Global Head of Software, Sesami

Soji is responsible for Sesami’s global software business, and for driving its technology. A versatile leader with over 25 years of experience in business, sales, delivery and finance, Soji has a proven track record of transforming and growing software and tech businesses into mature, and complex organizations that span across multiple geographies. Soji joins Sesami from multinational fintech company Diebold Nixdorf, where he held a number of executive leadership roles, including Vice President and Head of Software for Europe, Asia and Africa. Prior to Diebold Nixdorf, Soji worked in various leadership roles at Hewlett Packard, EDS and TCS.

ABOUT SESAMI

Sesami, an independent entity of Garda World Security Corporation, is a global cash ecosystem integrator and technology company offering a true end-to-end tech-enabled solution and providing financial institutions and consumer businesses with the ability to work with a single partner across the full spectrum of cash management products and services. These include advisory, business intelligence, and analytics; a comprehensive and customizable software suite for tracking, forecasting, and data aggregation; managed product maintenance, cash ecosystem services, and processing services delivered by best-in-class third-party cash operators wherever our clients operate; and leading intelligent cash automation and security device options, including Tidel and Gunnebo Cash Management solutions.

