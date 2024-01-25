Global Marketing Agency This is LD’s Healthcare and MedTech Industries Marketing Success Drives U.S. Expansion

This Is LD's Data-Driven Integrated Marketing Strategies Delivered Industry Growth, Acquisition and Client Endorsement

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / This Is LD, a top global digital marketing agency based in London, UK, with offices in Vancouver, Canada, announced today the launch of its U.S. market expansion. This is LD's full-service digital marketing and IT services for enterprise-level businesses have consistently delivered significant client successes for healthcare and medical technology companies operating in the U.S., paving the way for market expansion to meet industry demand.





"We take a holistic and collaborative approach with our data-driven digital partnerships, which in turn drives revenue, delivers return on investment (ROI), and successfully fuels our clients' market growth," said CEO Lisa Eyo Andrews. "We are excited to share our expertise and proven track record of success to meet U.S. medtech and healthcare industry demand for customer-focused and results-driven marketing."

This Is LD creates full-funnel ROI-delivering marketing success through a combination of data insights, lifecycle strategy, and industry expertise, powering an integrated range of digital marketing activities, including SEO, paid media, social and content marketing, web development, managed IT services, and more.

This Is LD's specialization in the healthcare and medtech industry offers the depth and breadth of knowledge that comes with experience:

80% of LD clients stay with the agency for five or more years thanks to success stories such as the following:

Acquisition: One of This Is LD's U.S. clients achieved such industry success and heightened profile that a competitor extended an acquisition offer to the client, which was accepted.

"Lisa and her team at LD developed insightful digital marketing campaigns that were on deadline and on budget. Their impactful digital designs and target marketing increased our web traffic by 482%, which resulted in increased patient volume" - Anita Taylor, AchieveTMS (Acquired by Greenbrook TMS)

Swift ROI: Another client earned record-breaking ROI in less than a year of partnership, thanks to This Is LD's lead-generation strategies.

"Over the last 12 months, This is LD has significantly improved our digital marketing presence, which has resulted in a 400% increase in website views and reaching our inbound lead goals for the year" - Parker Mooney, Chief of Staff at IML (International Medical Lasers)

About This Is LD

Founded by CEO and global marketing expert Lisa Eyo Andrews, This Is LD is headquartered in London, UK. This global digital marketing agency offers an agile and holistic approach to building client success, with an execution that is full-funnel, data-driven, and ROI-focused.

This Is LD's expert services include brand development and strategy, content creation and copywriting, animation and motion graphics, graphic design and digital illustration, search engine marketing, web design and development, search engine optimization, social media management, public relations, and managed IT services and support.

This Is LD enables clients to focus on running their business while the agency team does everything else. For more information, visit: ThisIsLD.com.

