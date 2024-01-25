Rehair Istanbul is Expanding Its Investments with Redent Istanbul Company

GORINCHEM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Rehair Istanbul collaborates with Redent Istanbul Company to expand investments significantly in the region- Rehair Istanbul, a leader in hair transplantation for over 12 years, is excited to announce a significant expansion in its investment portfolio by partnering with Redent Istanbul, a renowned dental clinic in Turkey. This strategic move marks a new chapter in Rehair Istanbul's journey, which has already gained international honor, operating in countries like the Netherlands and Belgium since 2016.

The synergy between these two companies is poised to redefine the standards of patient care and service in Turkey's medical tourism sector. Rehair Istanbul, known for its impressive 24,500 successful hair transplantation operations, brings expertise and a customer-centric approach to this collaboration. Dutch culture has significantly shaped the company's practice, which emphasizes taking care of patient health and rights, ensuring a victimization-free environment.

Renowned for its VIP hair transplant services, Rehair Istanbul stands out by dedicating an entire day to a single patient, guaranteeing personalized care and 100% patient satisfaction. The company's commitment to excellence is further exemplified by its innovative approach to painless anesthesia, fixed price, and unlimited graft transplant services. This patient-first philosophy extends beyond the clinic, offering VIP transfers, luxurious hotel accommodations, and multilingual support, ensuring international patients a seamless and comfortable experience.

The past year has been monumental for Rehair Istanbul. They doubled the number of patients and tripled their spending on digital marketing. But 2024 is looking to be even more game-changing. They're shifting their focus to dental treatments, putting three times more money into it than into hair transplants. They've bought a dental clinic in Istanbul and plan to grow into Antalya. This shows Rehair Istanbul is moving in a new and exciting direction.

In 2023, Rehair Istanbul expanded its services beyond hair transplantation to include dental treatments, and it's planning to add aesthetic procedures by 2025. The goal is to expand its dental labs within the next year, demonstrating the company's flexibility and desire to offer more diverse service

An ambitious expansion plan for 2024 is set to propel Rehair Istanbul and Redent Istanbul onto a global stage. Moving beyond regional limitations, the company intends to attract patients from Europe, England, and America to Turkey for dental treatments. CEO Melisa Topuz is really excited about the growth possibilities for Redent Istanbul. Leveraging the expertise and momentum from Rehair Istanbul, the plan is to establish Redent Istanbul as a leading destination for dental care.

The emphasis is on providing a holistic experience for patients, with accommodation in 5-star hotels, comprehensive transportation solutions, and free consultations before and after treatment. This approach is rooted in a philosophy of constant change, ongoing development, continuous education, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in dental technology. With a commitment to new ideas, making patients happy, and providing top-notch dental services, Redent Istanbul is on its way to becoming a distinct and fast-growing name in the dental world.

