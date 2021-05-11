GWM Listed Among 2021 BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders for the First Time

BAODING, China, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On May 10, Google and Kantar jointly released the “2021 BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders”, and GWM was listed among other brands for the first time. Meanwhile, GWM was also listed among “2021 BrandZ™ Top 20 Rising Stars”. GWM has once again drawn the attention of global users with its manufacturing strength and steady growth after Auto Shanghai 2021.

BrandZ™ is an international and authoritative large brand building platform and the one and only brand value list that take consumers’ opinions into account. Since 2017, Google had joined with Kantar to collect data on the Google research platform and assess the growth of Chinese Global Brands with the globally recognized BrandZ™ brand value model developed by Kantar and based on the search volume on Google. The “2021 BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand” was released by Kantar along with Google. The research covered more than 860,000 consumers from 11 market places. The Top 50 list was based on scores of the significance, differentiation and high-lighting, and was selected from 1,662 candidates in 15 categories. According to IMF, the global economy has dropped by 3.5% due to the pandemic. However, many Chinese brands including GWM have shown the resolution to promote the brand establishment and boost overseas business growth facing the “black swan” incident.

In the last month, GWM has officially launched five brands at Auto Shanghai 2021, i.e. HAVAL, WEY, ORA, Pickup, and TANK in order to steadily promote their global expansion. As the major brand under the SUV category of GWM, HAVAL had won the first place among automobile brands on the 2020 “BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand”. In the first half of 2021, JOLION and 3rd Gen HAVAL H6 have been launched successively in core markets such as Saudi Arabia, Australia and South Africa. While the previously launched GWM POER has become the first Chinese pickup brand entering several countries. With overall layout in the global market, GWM will certainly solidify its leadership in the industry.

As one of the BrandZ™ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, GWM has formed its global sales network in major markets such as the Middle East, South America, Australia, South Africa and Russia, comprising more than 500 distributors. Its overseas sales cover more than 60 countries around the world. In the next five years, GWM will invest more than RMB 30 billion in global R&D and introduce more than 400 global automotive engineers and IT experts. Meanwhile, it will cooperate with global tech giants including Intel, Google and Apple to develop the most super-advanced technologies, and provide global users with more intelligent, high-tech and high-quality products.

