Hamas sends a message to the people of Gaza

Gaza - Together - The Hamas movement sent a message to the Palestinian people in general and the people of Gaza in particular, in which it affirmed its loyalty to their sacrifices during the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, and pledged to continue defending them while correcting the courses of government, relief and security work. The movement said in the message it published on Friday evening, 'This message, oh our people, our people, and a quarter of us everywhere, we send to you from the midst of the Al-Aqsa flood battle, out of pride, pride, and honor for you. You have endured what nations before you were unable to endure.' Hamas stressed that the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle launched by the resistance on October 7, 2023 came as a 'strategic shift at a pivotal historical moment,' as the resistance leadership decided to 'exercise its right to resist the occupation by responding naturally to its crimes in the occupied West Bank, dividing it, and building settlements.' And the Judaization of the Blessed Al-A qsa Mosque, its division, and complete control over Jerusalem with its mosques and churches.' "Pains will become hopes" The movement addressed the people of the Gaza Strip: 'You have done evil to your enemy and made the blessed flood battle of Al-Aqsa a glory unparalleled... Therefore, all the pains will become hopes that are fulfilled one after the other with these difficult days in which the enemy has combined his strength and brutality to uproot us from our land.' She continued, "We are helpless before you, your sacrifices, your support, your support, and your embrace of our resistance. We emerged from the womb of your suffering, pain, torment, and sacrifices." Hamas said, "We are working in all directions and fighting in all arenas with our brothers in the Palestinian factions. Perhaps by doing so we can offer you a little and direct paths to correct the missteps and mistakes that occurred and continue to occur as a result of the genocidal war." The movement confirmed that it strives "in emergency co mmittees many times to correct the paths of governmental, relief, humanitarian, security and economic work." To the women of Gaza Hamas sent a special message to mothers, sisters and daughters in the Gaza Strip, saying, 'You are the title of the stage and the nation's inviolable honor, and you are the best women on this earth, and you, God willing, are the symbol of victory, because we know how much pain you have endured, how much pain you have endured, and how much loss your loved ones have experienced.' Men's chests. The movement said at the conclusion of its message, 'We say to the occupation: You have been able to achieve a great, overwhelming victory in exposing the true face of crime and terrorism of your fleeting entity... But our question to you is: Are you able to remain for a moment in your occupation sites or continue your ground operations safely?' She added, "We will not answer you, but we will make our answer what you see, not what you hear, and then the believers will rejoice in God's victo ry and the hearts of a believing people will be healed." For more than 7 months, the Israeli occupation army has been waging what international experts describe as a war of extermination against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands were martyred and injured, most of them children and women, and nearly 70% of the civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, and hospitals, was destroyed. Source: Maan News Agency