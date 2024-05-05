Hamayel receives the non-resident ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Palestine

Jericho - Together - The Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, Hussein Hamayel, stressed the depth of Palestinian-Kuwaiti relations, praising Kuwait's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital, Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the support that Kuwait provides to support the Palestinian people and strengthen their steadfastness on the land of Palestine, adding that Kuwait will always It was and still is a true support for the Palestinian people in the various stages of the struggle. This came during the Governor's reception of the non-resident Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Palestine, Hamad Rashid Al-Marri, in the VIP lounge at the headquarters of the General Administration of Crossings and Borders. Ambassador Al-Marri reiterated Kuwait's firm and supportive position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence, and the establishment of an inde pendent Palestinian state with Holy Jerusalem as its capital, and the brotherly relations that bring together the Palestinian and Kuwaiti peoples. Source: Maan News Agency