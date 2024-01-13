Heavy rain causes flooding in Akkar Plain, Tartous- (Photos)

Tartous, Heavy rainfall swelled Al-Arous and Kabir Aljanobi rivers, causing floods in some areas at Akkar Plain in Tartous province. Several agricultural areas and residential homes adjacent to the two rivers were affected. The waters flooded about 25 homes in Khirbet Al-Akrad village and three in Al-Karima village' according head of Al-Karima 's municipality Eid Sakour. He added that hundreds of hectares of agricultural land were also affected in the villages of Khirbet al-Akrad, al-Hasanah, al-Ranisiyah and Tal Adas. For his part, Ali Younis, Director of Agriculture in Tartous saif that hundreds of hectares of various crops, particularly citrus, have been submerged. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency