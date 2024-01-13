Syria reiterates full support to the One-China Principle

Damascus, Syria reiterated its full support and adherence to the One-China Principle , represented by the government of People's Republic of China, stressing that the island of Taiwan is an integral part of China. 'The Syrian Arab Republic affirms its full supports to Beijing's efforts to preserve China's sovereignty and territorial integrity' the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement. The ministry added that Syria condemns attempts of external interference in the domestic affairs of China, and all provocations and actions that would intensify the situation in the East Asian region and destabilize international security and stability. 'Syria considers that the island of Taiwan is an integral part of the People's Republic of China, and that this fact should not be affected by any procedure or election held there,' the Foreign Ministry concluded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency