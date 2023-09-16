HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad attends opening ceremony of 2023 World Wrestling Championships

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, today attended the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Wrestling Championships.

His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, GSA Deputy Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Zoran Gajic, Serbian Sports Minister, Bozidar Maljkovic, Serbian National Olympic Committee President, Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, GSA’s CEO, and Fares Mustafa Al-Kooheji, BOC Secretary-General, were present.

HH Shaikh Khalid expressed his pleasure at attending the opening ceremony, based on the official invitation he had received.

His Highness praised the outstanding success of the ceremony and the massive presence of sports leaders and representatives of wrestling associations from various countries.

HH Shaikh Khalid affirmed the distinguished status enjoyed by Serbia in the sports fields, which entitles it to host various international championships, wishing it a successful organisation of the 2023 World Wrestling Championships.

Source: Bahrain News Agency