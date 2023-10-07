HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad opens Bahrain Comic Con 2023

Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, the fourth edition of Bahrain Comic Con kicked off at the Bahrain International Circuit today.

The children of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the opening ceremony of Bahrain Comic Con, the kingdom’s largest cultural exhibition, organised by Dallah company, and supported by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA).

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid stated that Bahrain Comic Con 2023 is one of the most important events at the local level, as it provides a rich entertainment and youth programme that draws the attention of many, noting that it is gaining growing momentum because it attracts international names, stars and influential personalities.

Thousands of lovers of video games, comic books, and innovative characters from a variety of TV series, science fiction, animation, and manga will enjoy a packed programme including celebrity autographs, animation exhibitions, innovative character shows, e-sports tournaments, board game rooms, direct sales centres, and much more.

This year’s edition attracts a distinguished elite group of Hollywood film stars, Netflix series celebrities, and the most prominent voices of global video game studios.

The guest of honour of the 2023 edition is Alexander Ludwig, who is known for his role as "Bjorn" in the historical drama series "Vikings."

Other celebrities include Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale), Cooper Andrews (Walking Dead), Carolina Ravassa (Overwatch and Valorant), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), and David Angelo (Rick and Morty).

