The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns attack on military college in Homs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation of the attack that targeted a military college in the city of Homs in Syria which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, its people, and to the families of the victims of this criminal act that contradicts all moral, religious and humanitarian principles and values, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Bahrain’s firm position on rejecting violence, extremism and terrorism in all forms and manifestations, regardless of motives or justifications.

Source: Bahrain News Agency