HH Shaikh Nasser hails “Qadha” success; congratulates winners

National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, Lieutenant-General His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, hailed the impressive success of the "Qadha" show, the biggest Bahraini TV production and the first of its kind in the Arab world.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast last Friday on Shahid streaming platform, reflecting Bahraini youth's innovative potential and creativity.

HH Shaikh Nasser made the statement as he received, the presence of Royal Guard Special Force Commander Staff Colonel HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the production team, as well as the top three winners- Ali Sajjad Hussein Dhaif (178), who won the challenge, along with Khalid Waleed Isa (95) and Khalifa Saif Al Dosary (330), who ranked second and third respectively.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad hailed Bahraini youth's determination and passion for excellence, creativity and innovation as reflected in the show which was produced by national competence.

He commended the level of the media show which reflected a positive image of Bahrain, stressing the need for such programmes that promote the Kingdom and embody Bahrainis' determination in braving all challenges.

He also praised coaches for their professionalism in directing and training participating on a range of military challenges to be partners in the success of the show.

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulated the top winners for their outstanding performance which reflected Bahrainis' resilience and resolve to brave challenges, hoping they will continue so as they become ambassadors of the nation in the future.

Programme supervisor and director Ahmed Al Sheikh then presented HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad with gifts as a token of gratitude for their support.

Source: Bahrain News Agency