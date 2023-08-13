‘Royal Order 39/2023 to strengthen NIHR’s role, independence’

The National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) has praised the issuance of Royal Order (39) of 2023 amending provisions of Royal Order (17) of 2017 determining the rules governing the appointment of the members of the Council of Commissioners at the …

The National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) has praised the issuance of Royal Order (39) of 2023 amending provisions of Royal Order (17) of 2017 determining the rules governing the appointment of the members of the Council of Commissioners at the NIHR.

The provisions of the royal order aim to increase the transparency and independence of the NIHR’s work, as well as its complete impartiality in promoting and protecting human rights in the kingdom, the NIHR said.

Commenting, NIHR Chairman, Ali Al-Derazi, asserted that the amendments, which are fully consistent with the Paris Principles relating to the Status of National Institutions, aim to strengthen the work of the NIHR and enable it to assume its natural position like its counterparts in the world.

He highlighted the great interest that the NIHR enjoys from HM the King, noting that the NIHR attaches utmost importance to the issues of the rights of the citizens and residents, being a beacon of human rights awareness and a think tank, as it provides advice in a way that enhances democratic practices and strengthens the pillars of the state of law and institutions.

Source: Bahrain News Agency