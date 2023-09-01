HH the Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations to President of Uzbekistan

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the anniversary of his country’s Independence Day.Source: Qatar News Agency

HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Source: Qatar News Agency